Louis L. LaConture TOWN OF ULSTER- Louis L. LaConture, 91, of Dalewood Street, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at home with family by his side. He served his Country in the U.S. Army then transferred to the U.S. Army Air Force. He served as Past Commander of the Town of Ulster American Legion Post #1748 and was a member of Kingston American Legion Post #150. He retired from IBM following over 35 years at the Kingston location and was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club. He enjoyed camping and was an avid golfer who played in the IBM golf league. Lou was born in Cohoes, N.Y., to the late Leo and Mable LaConture. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, June Rider LaConture, and their son, Glenn A. LaConture. Lou leaves behind, his wife, the former Regina Bruck; sons, Louis W. LaConture and his wife Virginia, Gary E. LaConture and his wife Colleen; daughter-in-law, Karen Williams LaConture Lynt, all of Kingston; step son, Rick Bruck and his wife Cheri of Lake Katrine; grandchildren, Christian LaConture and his partner, Candace Womble, Laura Feeney and her husband Thomas; Ryan LaConture and his girlfriend, Megan Rios, and Alex Bruck; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah LaConture and Thomas Joseph Feeney; nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y., on Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m. Funeral procession will form at the funeral home 9 a.m. Thursday then proceed to the Church of St. Colman in East Kingston where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be sung. Burial with Military Honors to follow in Wiltwyck Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Lou’s memory be made to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, N.Y., 12401.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 2, 2019