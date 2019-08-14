|
Louis M. Coisson ULSTER PARK- Louis M. Coisson, 94, of Ulster Park, N.Y., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at his home. Louis was born in New York City, N.Y., on June 12, 1924; to the late Emile C. Coisson and Ernestine F. Coisson. He was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Christiane A. Coisson, to whom he was married for 54 years. Lou, as he was known, is survived by his son, David J. Coisson, and his wife, Jan; his grandchildren, David J. Coisson, Jr., and Jennifer M. Coisson; and three great-grandchildren, David J. Coisson III, Harper M. Coisson, and Jaxon Coisson Jones. Mr. Coisson graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School in Jan. 1943 and from the prestigious R.C.A. Institute in August 1943. After honorably fighting for his country while enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II, Louis attended and graduated from New York University in June 1950. Lou enjoyed a long career working for International Business Machines and retired after 35 years as a buyer at the IBM Kingston and Poughkeepsie plants. Louis was a devout Protestant and attended Port Ewen United Methodist Church for over 50 years. The family would like to thank the Hudson Valley Hospice team and the wonderful caregivers for all their love and support during Lou’s illness. Entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 216 Broadway, Port Ewen, N.Y., where family and friends may visit on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will take place at Montrepose Cemetery on Friday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m. To leave an expression of sympathy, please visit www.Keyser FuneralService.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 18, 2019