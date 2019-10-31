|
KINGSTON- Louise S. Palen, 84, of Kingston died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Golden Hill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Kingston. Born Jan. 20, 1935 in Glasco, N.Y.; she is the daughter of the late Peter and Alice May (Freeze) Williams. For many years, Louise was active in volunteer work for her church and worked for the Kingston City School District at George Washington Elementary school. Surviving is her husband Paul K. Palen, Sr., of Kingston; a son, Paul K. Palen, Jr., of Kingston; a daughter, Dorothea A. Griffiths and her husband William of Wake Forest, N.C.; granddaughters, Amanda and Danielle Palen, Paige, Claire, and Lauren Griffiths; and two sisters, Irene Dutcher and Pauline Ellsworth. Louise's sisters Esther Bodie, Beatrice, and Effie Perpetua, predeceased her. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held 1:45 p.m. at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/louise-s-palen
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 1, 2019