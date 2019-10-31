Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:45 PM
Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Palen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise S. Palen


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise S. Palen Obituary
KINGSTON- Louise S. Palen, 84, of Kingston died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Golden Hill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Kingston. Born Jan. 20, 1935 in Glasco, N.Y.; she is the daughter of the late Peter and Alice May (Freeze) Williams. For many years, Louise was active in volunteer work for her church and worked for the Kingston City School District at George Washington Elementary school. Surviving is her husband Paul K. Palen, Sr., of Kingston; a son, Paul K. Palen, Jr., of Kingston; a daughter, Dorothea A. Griffiths and her husband William of Wake Forest, N.C.; granddaughters, Amanda and Danielle Palen, Paige, Claire, and Lauren Griffiths; and two sisters, Irene Dutcher and Pauline Ellsworth. Louise's sisters Esther Bodie, Beatrice, and Effie Perpetua, predeceased her. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held 1:45 p.m. at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/louise-s-palen
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -