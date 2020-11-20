CAMDEN, S.C.-Louise Wells Steinhilber, 77, of Camden, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Born in Ellenville, N.Y., the daughter of the late Henry and Olive Christine Purcell Wells, and wife of the late Lawrence Steinhilber. Louise is survived by her son, Victor Thomas (Darlene) of Camden; grandchildren, Tiffany Bland, Samantha Rivera (Ray), Jonathan Thomas, Ryan Thomas, and Corey Thomas; great-grandchildren, Kaelynn Thomas, Jordyn Bland, and Harley Rivera; and brothers, Charles Wells (Anna) and Jerry Lane, both of Rifton, N.Y. In addition to her parents and husband, Louise was predeceased by five brothers and three sisters. Memorials may be made to Food for the Soul, PO Box 1591, Camden, S.C. 29021, or to the Kershaw County Humane Society, 128 Black River Road, Camden, S.C. 29020. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/louise-steinhilber