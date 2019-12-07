|
|
KINGSTON- Loukia "Lucy" Kalimeras, fell asleep in the lord on Dec. 4, 2019 while in the comforting presence of her children.Loukia was born in Famagusta, Cyprus, on Oct. 19, 1937 to Andonios and Panayiota Paleshi. Loukia was the second oldest of eleven siblings. Loukia completed high school, then worked as a seamstress specializing in children's clothing. Loukia came to the United States in 1963 and met the love of her life, Costas Kalimeras. They were married on Oct. 27, 1963 in Union City, N.J. Costas and Loukia relocated to Kingston in 1970 where they became part owners of Michael's Diner and continued raising their family. Loukia worked locally as a seamstress for many years and made many lifelong friends along the way. Loukia was very devoted to her faith and was an active member of Saint George Greek Orthodox Church. Loukia's life passion was raising her four children and being a fun and loving yiayia "grandma" to all her grandchildren as well as any child that knew her. Loukia is predeceased by her husband, Costas; her parents; in-laws; two siblings, Rolandos and Ioanna; brothers-in-law, Anastasios, Andreas, Michael; sisters-in-law, Nitsa and Androulla; and nephew, William. Loukia is survived by her loving children: Maria and Michael Constantinides, Anthony and Angel Kalimeras, Zoe and John Lazarou and Andreas Kalimeras; grandchildren, Talia, Shane, Nicholas, Theodore, Loukia, Alexandra, Preston, and Carter. She is also survived by her siblings Caterina, Christalla, Emily, Photini, Chris, John, Kigi and Bambos, and many more sisters/brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Loukia was loved by all who knew her. May her memory be eternal. Entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where the viewing will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 294 Greenkill Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church. To leave an expression of sympathy, please visit www.KeyserFuneralService.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/loukia-kalimeras
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 8, 2019