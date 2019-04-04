|
|
Lucia “Lucy” Manfredi SAUGERTIES- Lucia “Lucy” Manfredi died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at The Pines in Catskill. She was 93 years old. Born Jan. 2, 1926 in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of Lorenzo and Carmela Deleo. She was married to Frank Manfredi on July 29, 1944 he predeceased her on June 21, 1989. Lucy raised five children and cherished her family above all else. An avid reader, she also enjoyed painting scenery and other still lifes with acrylics. She was a talented seamstress and worked at various establishments such as Kleinfeld’s in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Nordic House Designs in Saugerties, N.Y. Survivors include three children, Lawrence Manfredi of Saugerties, Mary Godfrey of Largo, Fla., and Frank Manfredi of Kingston; 16 grandchildren: John, Michael and James Manfredi, Christine DeSimas, Vincent, Peter and Lucia Longo, Frank Manfredi, Julie Reyes, Stephanie Marks, Cathy Parveez, Kelly Stafford, Timothy, Anthony and Thomas Godfrey; 26 great-grandchildren; and her son-in-law, James Godfrey. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two children, James Manfredi and Frances Longo; and her grandson, Lawrence Mandfredi. A Funeral procession will form 8:45 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Buono Funeral Service, Inc., Saugerties, N.Y., and then proceed to St. Mary of the Snow where a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow immediately in Mountain View Cemetery, Saugerties. Friends may call Friday from 7 until 9 p.m. at Buono Funeral Service, Inc. Please offer your condolences for Lucy and her family at www.BuonoFu neralService.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 5, 2019