Lucy Blackman LAKE KATRINE- Lucy Blackman, age 88, of Willow, passed away on Sat. June 22, 2019, at Ten Broeck Center, Lake Katrine, N.Y. She died due to complications from breast cancer. Born on Long Island, she graduated from Skidmore College in 1952. She taught school for a number of years until moving to Willow in 1968 at which time her entire life changed. She went from being a polyester suit housewife, to an overall wearing, shall we say “liberal” kind of gal. Although she officially stopped teaching, Lucy was always a teacher in life, leaving those of us who knew her with an abundance of lessons. Lucy’s love for the out of doors and the sea, as well as her love of music fed her soul throughout her entire life as well as her love for sports and animals. In 1980 Lucy lost one of her two children, her daughter Wendy, in an accident. The support and love she received from her community enabled her to become the compassionate and caring person we knew and loved. As opinionated and irreverent as Lucy could be, she could also be as unconditional in her acceptance of people. Her kindness for humankind made her truly loved by all who ever met her. On the other hand, she was a force to be reckoned with. She would hold court where you couldn’t escape her telling a joke or story, often for the umpteenth time. Her nickname “Mayor of Willow” will stay with her forever. Lucy leaves behind so many remarkable friends and family including her son, Jack Blackman; grandchildren, Cassie and Luke Pustilnik; great-grandchild, Riley; and her partner of many decades/lifetimes, Muffin Johnson. Whether it be years on their boat in Florida, making jams and jellies for the flea market, or any adventure being in the out of doors, they were both the odd couple and soul mates forever. Donations in Lucy’s memory can be made to the Wendy Blackman scholarship fund through the Onteora Central School District, Family of Woodstock, or an animal rights organization. In her honor light a candle, plant a flower or tell a joke to make someone laugh. Please go to www.gath eringus.com to see and add photos and stories an online memorial. There will be a gathering to celebrate Lucy’s life on Aug. 25, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Hill Firehouse.
