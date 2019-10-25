|
KINGSTON- Luis Antonio Clara Muniz, 33, died unexpectedly at his home Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Kingston, N.Y.Born Feb. 8, 1986 in Puebla, Mexico; he is the son of Clara Muniz. Luis Antonio was employed as a prep-chef at TenBroeck Commons. He was always helping others, and could be referred to as a humanitarian. He loved dancing, was the life of a party, very social and was well known in the community. In addition to his mother Clara, he is survived by two brothers, Eduardo and Fabian Palma, and half-sisters, Jacqueline and Imanil Clara. Many aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. His aunts Marla and Claudia Muniz died recently. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com . Family and friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 8p.m. A funeral procession will form Tuesday morning 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. at Saint Peter's Church, Kingston. http://www.lastingmemories.com/luis-antonio-clara-muniz
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 26, 2019