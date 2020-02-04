|
LAKE KATRINE- Lynne C. Russo-Smith, 58, of Parish Lane, Lake Katrine, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at her home. Born Sept. 7, 1961 in the Bronx, N.Y.; she was the daughter of the late William Goralewski and Stephanie (Buday) Russo. She is the stepdaughter of Al Russo. Prior to her illness, Lynne worked in healthcare as a Certified Nursing Assistant for the Benedictine Hospital, the Oberkirch Residence, and then the Northeast Center for Special Care. She loved cooking, and tending to her plants, and she was an animal lover who enjoyed her pets. Lynne is survived by her husband, Robert Smith; her children, Ashley Bradley of Kingston, Melissa Russo of Tampa, Fla., Brandon Melito of Kingston, and Samantha L. Policastro of Lake Katrine; her grandchildren, Elyjah Bradley and Christopher Shattuck; and her siblings, Edward Goralewski, William Goralewski, Laura Goralewski, Stephen Goralewski, and Robert Russo. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Memorial and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will take place on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lynn-c-russo-smith
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 5, 2020