SAUGERTIES- Lynn M. Bush, 79, of Fish Creek Road died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Kingston City Hospital.Born Aug. 17, 1940 in Saugerties; she was the daughter of the late Conrad and Elsa Craft. A lifetime area resident Lynn was a member of the Saugerties Bowlers Club and was a former player in the SAA Girls Softball league. She was employed for 42 years at Rotron retiring in 2002.Survivors include a brother, Murray Craft of Saugerties;her beloved nieces and nephews: Melissa Mastro (husband Michael), Jolene Hinchey (significant other Timothy Benzenhoefer), Tracey Hallion (husband Fran), Jonathan Craft (wife Erika), and Michael Craft (fiancé Gretchen Gehring); her great-nieces, Randy Worrad (husband Jeffrey), Emma Hallion, Teresa, and Reina Bautista; and great-great-niece and nephew, Morgan Pritchard and Jonathan Worrad. Along with others who were dear to her heart: Doris and Stewart Dewitt, Terry and Bob Hlavaty, Katherine Craft, Stan and Karen Kratochvil, Connie Arnold, Maddy Hand, Charlie and Caroline Reiser, and Mary Carrotti.She is predeceased by her sister, Deborah Hinchey, and sister-in-law, Gretchen Craft. Her Funeral and Interment in the Blue Mt. Cemetery will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lynn-m-bush
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 25, 2019