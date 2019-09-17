|
SAUGERTIES- Madeline Kelly, 98, of Old Rte 32 died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Golden Hill Health Related Facility. Born Jan. 29, 1921 in Brooklyn, N.Y.; an area resident for many years she was predeceased by her husband, Patrick Kelly, in 2003. Survivors include a son, Michael Whalen of Saugerties.Her Funeral Procession will form 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. Mary of the Snow Roman Catholic Church where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Barclay Heghts. Friends will be received Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Madeline’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/madeline-kelly
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 18, 2019