KINGSTON- Madeline Madison, 87, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus. She was born Jan. 14, 1933 in Kingston; daughter of the late Clayton and Laura (Neville) Cadden. She was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1951. Madeline worked for the Jacobsen/Gant Shirt Factory and later Met Life for many years. She was an avid bowler and traveled the country in her younger years. Lately, she liked crossword puzzles and game shows while enjoying her occasional Manhattan on the rocks. She is survived by her children, Garry Madison of Kingston and Brenda (Jack) Becker of Kingston, her grandson, Zachary (Laura Cozzolino) Becker, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her siblings, Frederick Cadden, Faith Harnen, Janice Cadden, Jack Cadden, and Elizabeth Williams. The family would like to thank the staff of HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway 2 West for the outstanding care they provided. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. If you would like to attend, please reserve your time here: https://app.planhero.com/gatherings/6654-madeline-madison-calling-hours
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 242 Wall St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kingston. For those who wish, contributions in Madeline’s memory may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice at www.HVHospice.org
. A tribute for Madeline can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com
, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/madeline-madison