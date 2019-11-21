|
|
TOWNVILLE, S.C.- Madeline (Mesceda) Ray of Townville, S.C., formerly of Kerhonkson, N.Y., passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Madeline was married to and survived by Frank E. Ray, III, her loving husband of 54 years.Madeline loved life, the outdoors and was devoted to her family. Her days were filled with joy when she could spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren teaching them to take risks, go on adventures, laugh and live life to the fullest. She leaves behind many cherished memories and devoted family.Madeline is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Jeanette and Mike Bazinet; sister-in-law and husband, Susan and Les Kahn; brother-in-law and wife, Robert and Carol Ray; brother-in-law, Gregory Ray; and sister-in-law, Angela Mesceda; her children, son, Shawn Ray; daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Blaine Hastings; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Ashley Ray; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Kim Ray; and son, Christopher Ray; grandchildren: Dylan, Samantha, Alex, Evan, Charley, Megan, Gracie, Nicole, Kaila, Gavyn, Dru, Kyleigh, Stephen, Taylor, Noah, Sam, Kaitlyn, and Connor; and great-grandchildren: Kayden, Kassidy, Rainey, Henry, Millie, Aspen, and Beckham. Madeline was loved and cherished by many nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.Madeline was predeceased by her father and mother, James and Josephine (Jurista) Mesceda, and brothers, James and Donald.Please join her family in celebrating her life on Nov. 30, 2019. A graveside service will be held at the Pine Bush Cemetary in Kerhonkson at 11 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow at the Kerhonkson Rescue Squad adjoining the cemetery.In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations in Madeline’s name to her favorite charities: St Jude’s Children Research Hospital at stjude.org or Shriner’s Hospitals for Children at . http://www.lastingmemories.com/madeline-mesceda-ray
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 23, 2019