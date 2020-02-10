|
SHOKAN- Madeline Veronica Sheeley, 92, beloved wife of Harold Sheeley, passed into eternal bliss on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. She was born in Kingston, N.Y., on June 29, 1927, to Matthew and Viola (Knetch) Sapp. Madeline was raised in the family home on Hasbrouck Ave., along with her Three sisters, Virginia, Rita and Florence, all now deceased. After graduating from Kingston High School, Madeline devoted her young adult life to raising her four children, as well as being employed by the New York Telephone Co. as a Telephone Operator. She then met Harold, the love of her life, they were Wed on June 7, 1975 in Woodstock, N.Y. Madeline and Harold then embarked on a successful 13year business endeavor with their newly founded business, Ulster County Sanitation, with Harold being President of the company and Madeline being the Office Manager, along with their close friend and business partner, Charles Teelon. Headquarters for the business was on John St. in uptown Kingston. Upon retiring in 1989, the couple spent their time between Naples, Fla., and Shokan, N.Y. Madeline loved her "Pink Palace" in Florida but was always happy to return to their Shokan home in the beautiful Blue Mountains of the Catskills. Madeline's great joy was to be surrounded by family and friends. She and Harold hosted numerous parties and dinners, which always included good food and drinks, great conversations, and many laughs and sometimes even live music and a night of dancing. The more the merrier. Her large circle of friends included many of her high school chums but she was quick to make new friends, as soon as she met you, you were special to her and she brought you into the fold. Madeline wanted everyone to be happy, to be loved and to be in love. One highlight of her retirement was a cross country road trip with Harold at the wheel. Another was a trip to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1994 to meet her first born great-grandson. Madeline and her husband shared the hobby of Horseracing together and the owned many racehorses over the years. Those horses were her pets and she enjoyed trips to the training center to be sure they were all being taken care of. Watching them win at the track always made for a special day. She also loved Country music, attending many concerts with Harold by her side, and was on a first name basis with recording artist, Ricky Van Shelton. When at home, Madeline enjoyed cooking, reading, music, organizing her photo albums and doing her Crewel needle work. In addition to her devoted husband, Madeline leaves behind her grateful children, Cheryl Ann Parmelee Manuel, Roger and Nancy Parmelee, Wayne and Pamela Parmelee, her baby Jeanna Marie Parmelee and Judy and Ron Girard. She also leaves her grandchildren, Jason, Robin, Marc, Janina, Roger Michael, Patrick, and Alexandra; great-grandchildren Tarin, Kiah, August, Jordan, Chad, Jackson, Austin, Zoe; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. She is predeceased by her special grandson, Kip and special step-son Gary. Madeline will always be remembered by her family for all the love and joy she brought to us over her long lifetime. We will hold those memories in our hearts forever. Until we meet again. Special thanks to Dr. Rose De Leo, home health nurse, Jean, loyal caregiver, Robyn, and her talented hairdresser, Linda. Flowers are welcome and donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, www.alzfdn.org Family will receive friend at Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., Woodstock, N.Y., on, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held 12 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will be at Krumville Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 11, 2020