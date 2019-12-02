Home

PORT EWEN- Manuel G. Rodriquez, 88, of Port Ewen died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Health Alliance Hospital, Broadway Campus in Kingston.He was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, June 20, 1931; a son of the late Eladio and Juana Rivera Gonzalez. Manuel was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Bronx, N.Y. until his retirement. He served in the National Guard and the U.S. Army during the Korean War.He is survived by his children, Manuel Gonzalez, Isabel Gonzalez, Arlene Gonzalez, Javier Torres, Kenny Garay, and Yanny M. Crucen. He is also survived by his former wife of 25 years Sarah E. Hymes.Graveside funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Rosendale Plains Cemetery, 793 Springtown Road, Tillson, N.Y. Military Honors will be by Rosendale - Tillson Post 1219 American Legion. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/manuel-g-rodriguez
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 3, 2019
