Marc Adin PORT EWEN- Marc Adin, 72, of Port Ewen, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at home. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Aaron and Shirley (Fero) Adin. Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend, Marc was known throughout his community and by many far beyond its boundaries for his devotion to his family and friends and his relentless commitment to the betterment of humankind. A combat veteran of the U.S. Army, he served first in Germany, then with the 4th Infantry Division in Vietnam, primarily in the Central Highlands region, attaining the rank of Sergeant. In his professional life, Marc served in roles principally focused in various capacities on the improvement of life for others, with the majority of his career in equal employment, human resources and labor relations, at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, the University of Kansas, and lastly at Kingston Hospital. A writer, photographer, runner, hiker, and student of all subjects, his personal life was defined by his great enthusiasm for human connection, his limitless curiosity and thirst for knowledge, his passion for political activism and engagement, and his boundless love for exploring the natural world, from the High Sierras of California and various wonders of the American Southwest, to his beloved Catskill Mountains and native Ulster County. He was a man of his community, both locally and broadly, and never relented in pursuing justice and fairness for others, no matter the obstacle. His courage and compassion were felt by all who knew him, and likely affected many he did not, and he will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathleen Adin; his brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Joni Adin; niece and nephew, Callie and McKinley Adin; his daughter, Allison Adin; his son and daughter-in-law, Lucas Adin and Catherine Shaw; his grandsons, Jonas and Asher Adin; his sister-in-law, Janice Wacha and her husband Frank; nieces, Jennifer Band and Katie Shinn; and many cousins, aunts, and close friends. A Celebration of Marc’s life will be held at a later date. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home 411 Albany Avenue is honored to assist the Adin family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for Marc’s family by visiting www.simpsongaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 14, 2019