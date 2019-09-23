|
|
KINGSTON- Marc James Reilly, 34, of Boulder Avenue, Kingston, passed away suddenly on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Reddington Beach, Fla., in the arms of his mother. Marc was born Jan. 4, 1985 in Kingston to Michael and Diane (Gardner) Reilly. Marc graduated from Kingston High School Class of 2003 and attended Ulster Community College. An artist and screen printer, he owned the start-up company A. P. P. after high school. He then entered the barbering program at Ulster County BOCES where he graduated and became a master barber and instructor. He was a partner at Experience the Difference Salon and Barber in Stone Ridge. Surviving in addition to his parents is his great-uncle, Nicholas Reis; his aunt and uncles, Susan Erikson, Eileen Hargrove and her husband Michael, Phyllis Hofbauer and her husband Tim, and Linda Reilly; his cousins, Carrie Metzger and her husband Tom, Tammy Mitchell and her husband Jeff, April Polk and her husband Ben, Jillian Hargrove, Michele Hargrove, Jaime Lark and her husband Jason, and Jenn Mackey and her fiancé Adam. Mark was predeceased by his best friend and brother, David Michael Reilly, and his grandparents, Phil and Bonnie Reilly and Edward and Dorothy Gardner. He enjoyed snowboarding, golfing, hiking, billiards, and was a marksmen in archery. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com The Reilly family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral procession will form Thursday 9 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph's Church. Burial will follow in Hurley Cemetery. Marc loved people and life so much, he gave the best hugs in the world. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marc-james-reilly
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 24, 2019