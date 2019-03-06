|
Marcia Jean Krom KERHONKSON- Marcia Jean Krom a longtime resident of Kerhonkson, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was 92 years old. Marcia was born in Pulaski, N.Y., on March 7, 1926; she was the daughter of the late Fred and Maude (Dight) Hollis. Marcia grew up in Pulaski, N.Y. on her family’s farm. She earned her Teaching Degree from the State College of New York in Albany in 1947. Marcia married Robert Krom on Feb. 28, 1948 in Kerhonkson. He has since predeceased her. Marcia was a School Teacher at the Kerhonkson High School and the Rondout Valley Middle School retiring in 1983. Marcia was a member of Shawangunk Garden Club, the Kerhonkson Federated Church as well as the Sewing Group. She also volunteered at Ellenville Regional Hospital. In her down time she loved to travel, spend time with friends and family and summers in Pulaski, N.Y., on Sandy Pond. Marcia is survived by her son, Michael Krom and his wife Barbara Waite; her daughter, Kathleen Krom; two grandchildren, Michael J. Krom and Daisy Cruz; her sister, Joyce Hollis; and her longtime friend and caregiver, Debbie Verckio. Besides her husband, Marcia was predeceased by her son David Krom. Visiting will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, with a celebration of her life immediately following at Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd St., Kerhonkson. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Marcia’s name to the Federated Church of Kerhonkson, P.O. Box 176, Kerhonkson, N.Y., 12446. To send a personal condolence to Marcia’s family please visit www.humis tonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 7, 2019