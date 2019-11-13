|
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Marcus Tyrone Wilson, 49, husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, of Charlotte, N.C., died suddenly on Nov. 1, 2019 at CMC Mercy Hospital in Charlotte. “Tyrone,” as he was known to loved ones and friends, was born on July 15, 1970 in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Robert E. Wilson and Ruth (Neal) Wilson. He married Shanetta “Shane” Marie Hall, a native of Charlotte, on Nov. 9, 2014. Tyrone graduated from Kingston High School in Kingston, N.Y., in 1989 and began working for the City of Kingston Sanitation Department. He later attended Lincoln Technical Institute in Peekskill, N.Y., graduating in 2000 as a certified HVAC specialist. In 2001, Tyrone moved to Charlotte, N.C., and began working for the City of Charlotte Sanitation Department. In 2006, he began his employment with Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) as a Bus Operator and remained there until the time of his death. Following in the musical footsteps of his father, a Motown Records songwriter, Tyrone was most known for his love and passion of music. In his spare time, he enjoyed working as a DJ under the stage name “Jazzy Moments.” He was also owner/operator of Lower Level Recording Studio in Charlotte, N.C. He was a generous person and dedicated his life to helping others. Tyrone was preceded in death by his father Robert. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Shane; his children, Briana Wilson, Emilio Cedeno, RaNovia Jordan, and Marcus Jordan; his beloved mother, Ruth; sister, Victoria (Torey) Wilson; brothers, Michael (Renee), and Bobby (Emma); sisters-in-law, Deonesia Hall, LaKisha (Corry) Wilkerson, Aseelah Hall, and Tonya Hall; brothers-in-law, Chris Hall Jr., Reginald Hall; nieces, Erica Wilson, Janelle Wilson, Zhanique Soublet, Taylor Wilkerson, Jamie Hall; nephews, Jayden Wilson, Corry S. Wilkerson, Anthony Hall, and William Hall; aunts, Gloria Singleton, Dorothy Childs, Shirley Johnson; an duncles, Ronald Wilson, Elder James Childs, and Eddie Kithcart. Tyrone will be missed by his numerous cousins, extended family, and dear friends. A memorial service celebrating Tyrone’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nove. 16, 2019, at LeafSpring School at Matthews, 3420 Pleasant Plains Rd., Matthews, N.C., 28104. A public viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from Noon to 4 p.m. at Wilson's Funeral & Cremation located at 5301 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte, N.C., 28212. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marcus-tyrone-wilson
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 14, 2019