WOODBURY, N.Y.- A woman of her family, Mareta (Crowley) Stay, died peacefully in her sleep, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at age 95, in Woodbury, N.Y. She was born May 6, 1924 in Astoria, Long Island. First in her life, she will be remembered as a loving wife of 57 years and matching outfit wearer to her husband Freeman, a veteran of World War II, who died after several courageous rounds with cancer in 2001. Their life together was not without challenges, especially before his recovery became a cornerstone in their life, but these challenges inspired “Pidge’s” sense of optimism and gratitude. Mareta worked for Bell/AT&T for 35 years until she retired, and her stories of working the switchboard, along with her adventures with Free and their 12 grandchildren were frequently retold with a dash of humor, lots of suspense, and a perfectly made up, arched eyebrow. Her children, Marita (Bunny) McComiskey and Virginia (Ginny) Koehler each had a different relationship with their mom, but love was always at the center. From a different era, Mareta’s life was different than that of her children, but she participated in it all, from ceremonies and grandchildren to welcoming great-great grandchildren, from family dinners, to witnessing death and loss, to reading aloud Bunny’s sociology books onto tape. Mareta and Freeman warmly welcomed Francis (Skip) McComiskey and Andrew (Andy) Koehler as sons. Mareta’s sister, Joan Knight, and her family were a constant presence and source of joy, and the Koehler and McComiskey families are especially grateful for their support of Mareta in her final years. Mareta’s delight in her large extended family include, sister-in-law, Marion Vale, and grandchildren: Shawn, Kevin, Paul, and Michael McComiskey, and Kay, Laurie, Bonnie, John, Ricky, Janet, Brian, and Andrew Koehler; great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, knew no bounds. Along with her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Ginny Koehler in 2012; son-in-law, Francis (Skip) McComiskey in 2004; and brother-in-law, Everett Vail in 2020. A sense of place was tremendously important to Mareta, and she lived in several communities that she truly loved and became a part of. The anchor of her life was in Saugerties, N.Y., where she was an enthusiastic watcher of the 4th of July “parade” past her front porch, and where she had friends and family. She and Free drove for years to Fort Lauderdale, where they spent the winter catching up with friends. She never made reservations in any motel, preferring instead to ask to see a room, knowing she’d be shown the best, and then to ask for “this one!” As they grew older, she and Free lived with Bunny and Skip McComiskey in Colchester, Conn. When Ginny was diagnosed with cancer, and became ill, she moved to Leavitown, N.Y. Living so close to her children allowed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to get to know her inimitable style, her stories, and her encouragement for every occasion. Her presence will be greatly missed, but her legacy and memory will endure. In the interest of public safety and mandates by the Governor of the State of New York, Mareta graveside service in St. Mary’s Cemetery Saugerties will be held privately. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with Mareta’s family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mareta-stay
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 12, 2020