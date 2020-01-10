Home

Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
5:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Margaret A. Vogt


1938 - 2020
Margaret A. Vogt Obituary
RENSSELAER - Margaret A. "Peggy" Vogt, 81, of Rensselaer, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Peggy was born Feb. 17, 1938, in Kingston, N.Y., the daughter of the late Earl and Mildred (Houghtaling) Cogswell. She retired as a clerk for the NYS Dept. of State. She was a talented artist of many media, professionally trained in painting and owned her own art instructing studio for several years. She was a gifted musician and singer, singing in her church choir and playing piano for many special events including community functions and at the senior center. Other interests included crafting, baking, and spending time with family. She was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. In her later years she divided her time between Florida and New York with friends in many places. She was very sociable and outgoing finding friends everywhere she went. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, George E. Vogt; daughters, Lynn (Dominic) Indelicato and Susan Stockwell; brother, Ralph Cogswell; sister, Shirley Johnson; and grandchildren, Lori (James) Killon, Andrea Indelicato, Kristine (Evan) Wills, Jennifer Marchetto, and Michael Marchetto. She was predeceased by her brother, Bruce Cogswell. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpk. in Rensselaer followed by a service at 5 p.m. Burial will be private at a later date at the New Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Peggy's name to the North East Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave., Albany, N.Y., 12206. http://www.lastingmemories.com/margaret-a-vogt
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 11, 2020
