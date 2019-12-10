Home

Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
Margaret A. Wiltbank


1933 - 2019
Margaret A. Wiltbank Obituary
SAUGERTIES- Margaret A. Wiltbank, 85, of Old Kings Highway died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the Kingston Hospital.Born Dec. 16, 1933 in Saugerties; she was the daughter of the late William and Hilda Ardvison Hipp. A lifetime area resident she enjoyed knitting, cooking, baking, but most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren.Survivors include her husband, Robert, with whom she recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary; two sons: Gary and his wife, Elizabeth Wiltbank of Saugerties, and Bruce and his late wife, Deborah Wiltbank of Catskill; and three grandchildren: Christopher, Jennifer, and Drew Wiltbank.She was predeceased by a son, Scott Wiltbank in 1971.Her Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Saugerties. Burial will follow in the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Friends will be received Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 11, 2019
