|
|
ONEONTA, N.Y.- Margaret B. (Peggy) Secor, 91, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the A.O. Fox Memorial Nursing Home.She was born Jan. 4, 1928; the daughter of Carroll and Myra (Griffin) Booth.She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Dorothy Russell; brother, Burdett; her husband, Vincent; dear friend, Edward Sullivan; as well as her special furry friends, Bubba and Myoshi.She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Johnson; granddaughter, Amy Djurdjevich (Milan); grandson, Kevin Johnson; and great-grandchildren, CJ Smith and Courtney Smith.At Peggy’s request there will be no services.Memorial contributions may be made to the A.O. Fox Memorial Nursing Home, 1 Norton Ave., Oneonta, N.Y., 13820 or the Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans, 697 Winney Hill Road, Oneonta, N.Y., 13820.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lhpfuneralhome.com.The Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home in Oneonta is assisting the family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/margaret-b-secor
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 12, 2019