|
|
Margaret ‘Peg’ Donnelly WALDEN-Margaret Peg Donnelly of Walden, N.Y., a retired Teacher for Roundout Valley Grammar School, and a lifetime resident of the area passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019, in Montgomery. She was 91. The daughter of the late James Shea and Mary Garrigan Shea, she was born Oct. 5, 1927 in Walden, N.Y. She was a member of Most Precious Blood Church, Sunshine Society and she volunteered at the Montgomery Food Pantry and Meals on Wheels. Survivors include her son Timothy Donnelly of Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter Kathleen Solorzano and her husband Jose of California, brother Michael Shea and his wife Eileen of Rye, N.Y., grandsons Oscar and Alejandro. She was predeceased by her son Shawn, brother Richard Shea, sister Eileen Avvocato. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 2. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St. Walden, N.Y. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019 2 p.m. at Most Precious Blood, Walnut St., Walden, N.Y. Father Thomas Collucci will officiate. Interment will be at the St Marys Cemetery, Montgomery. In lieu of flowers it is requested that donations be made to The Sunshine Society, PO Box 611, Walden, N.Y. 12586 or Montgomery Food Pantry 2200 Route 208, Montgomery, N.Y. 12549 in Peg’s Memory. Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 23, 2019