Margaret E. Heese
SAUGERTIES- Margaret E. Heese passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at The Pines in Catskill. She was born on Jan. 10, 1929 to the late Nicholas Zauner and Margaret Ganz Zauner. On June 2, 1951 she married Carl O. Heese, who predeceased her on Nov. 9, 2012. She is survived by her children, Elinor Hunt (David) of Saugerties, Virginia Abate (Frank) of Gilbertown, Ala., Richard Heese and his companion, Karen Morrison, of Saugerties and Michael Heese and his companion, Diane Jensen, of Kingston; one sister, Ann Leddy of Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Nicholas Zauner and a great-granddaughter, Aubrey Doyle. Funeral services and cremation were private and under the care and direction of Buono Service, Inc., Saugerties, N.Y. Please offer condolences for Marge and her family online at www.BuonoFuneralService.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/margaret-e-heese

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
