H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
(845) 626-3331
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
Margaret E. Yeager Obituary
HIGH FALLS- Margaret E. Yeager of High Falls, N.Y., passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Kingston Hospital. She was 79 years old.Margaret was born on April 13, 1940 in New Paltz, N.Y.; she was the daughter of the late John and Alida (Relyea) Miller.Margaret was a full time mother and grandmother who brought stability to her family. In her younger years she enjoyed the family camping trips to Maine where she raked for blueberries, ate lobsters, fished, and rode snowmobiles. Margaret loved the family get togethers and the country music jamborees. She also enjoyed crocheting and knitting.Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Robert Yeager, and her siblings, Daniel Miller, Katherine Williams, Florence Bollin, Lucille North, Gertrude Markle, Ruth Felice, and Alice Conklin.Surviving are her son, Robert Yeager and his wife Diane of Accord; grandchildren, Robert Yeager and Glen Peck; her nephew who she considered her second son, Henry Grajewski;her siblings, Anna Mae Miller of Ellenville and Evelyn Terwilliger of Samsonville; and her great grandchildren, Jade, Carly, Bella, and Joey. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.Visiting will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd St., Kerhonkson. A Celebration of her life is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pine Bush Cemetery.Contributions may be made in Margaret’s name to a charity of one’s choice. http://www.lastingmemories.com/margaret-e-yeager
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 6, 2019
