KINGSTON- Margaret “Peggy” Gohl, of Kingston, died Monday, June 29, 2020 in the same home in which she was raised. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Schaetzel Vogt. She was preceded in death by Jack Gohl, her husband of 34 years as well as her only sister, Carolyn Charmello. Peggy is survived by her four daughters, Debora Geiger (Ben) of Palm City, Fla., Denise Dunn (Rob) of Hyde Park, Doreen O’Shea (Ed) of Kingston, and Darlene Raible (Patrick) of Stone Ridge, and her Goddaughter, Carole Charmello. In addition, she is survived by her beloved grandchildren: Kara, Dylan, Kelsey, and Liam LaComb, Jamie and Otis Geiger; Margaret (Dunn) Chamas, Caroline Dunn and Sean Dunham. Five great-grandchildren will carry her memory forward. She is also survived by in-laws, Patricia (Gohl) Tremblay and Frank (Eleanor) Gohl. Our Mom was employed by IBM for 27 years. After her retirement, she became a licensed massage therapist working in Saratoga, N.Y. Her great joy was in volunteering. She cooked meals for Angel Food East. With her husband she founded Kingston Against Drugs. Peggy, a staunch Democrat, volunteered for Assemblyman Kevin Cahill and was a decades-long volunteer for Congressman Maurice Hinchey. Due to Covid restrictions the calling hours and funeral service will be limited to immediate family only. Interment will be privately held. Everybody who knew her has a “Peggy Story” so we hope to schedule a memorial in the future. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Peggy with the arrangements. The family requests that memorial donations be made to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be left for the family of Peggy by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com. The family would also appreciate any “Peggy Stories” which can be left online or mailed to the family’s home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/margaret-gohl
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.