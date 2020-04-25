|
|
KINGSTON- On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Margaret Lorraine Keizer of Kingston, N.Y., passed away at the age of 83. Margaret was born in Kingston on November 18, 1936 to Sanford and Margaret Short. She married Ronald Keizer on June 18, 1955, and together they raised four children, Alice, Ronald, Donald, and Margaret. Margaret enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, and watching Yankees baseball. Unsurprisingly, as the former president of a local little league, her greatest joy in life was watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports. Her personality was marked by a sharply perceptive mind and quick-witted sense of humor that never diminished, even in her final days. Margaret embodied the archetypal Matriarch and her unwaveringly selfless devotion to her family is indelible across four generations. Margaret was preceded in death by her father, Sanford; her mother, Margaret; her husband, Ronald; and son, Donald. She is survived by her children, Alice (Larry), Ronald (Evette), and Margaret (Edward); eight grandchildren, Joseph, Michelle, Joshua, Kevin, Donald, Krystle, Amanda, and Tristen; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Services are private. http://www.lastingmemories.com/margaret-keizer
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 26, 2020