Margaret M. Harned ELLENVILLE- Margaret M. Harned, 81, of Ellenville, N.Y., passed away at 2 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, N.Y., surround by her family. She was the widow of James Harned Sr. They shared a lifetime together. Daughter of the late Russel Gibson she was born Dec. 17, 1937 in Dunellen, N.J. She graduated high school in Plainfield New Jersey. She met her beloved James at a young age and together they had three sons. She loved her children and she made raising them her life’s mission instead of leaving it to others. One of her greatest attributes was her unselfishness. She put her children’s needs before her own and showed them that the roots of responsibility would be their wings to independence. She is survived by her three sons, James Harned of Kingston, N.Y., Joshua Harned of Ellenville, N.Y., Jeremiah Harned of Ellenville, N.Y.; and her five grandchildren, Andrew Harned of Kerhonkson, N.Y., Jonathan Harned of Smallwood, N.Y., Alexandria Harned of Middletown, N.Y., Brandon Harned and Tyler Harned of Kerhonkson, N.Y. Margaret was a long-time resident of the Accord and Ellenville areas where she has lived over 35 years after leaving her first home in, Mahwah, N.J. She loved her family and was especially proud of all her grandchildren. Nothing made her happier than spending time with them and celebrating their accomplishments. Her passion was her love of flowers. She looked forward to each spring, planting new ones and having colorful hanging baskets. She enjoyed doing word puzzles daily and she found she really enjoyed painting during her last years. She enjoyed all of the holidays as it meant a time for decorating and having her family together. The visitation is Friday, March 22, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. at H.B. Humiston Funeral Home in Kerhonkson, N.Y. The funeral service will be Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. also at the funeral home. The burial will follow the funeral service and will be at Pine Bush Cemetery in Kerhonkson where she will be reunited with her husband James Harned, Sr. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ellenville First Aid and Rescue Squad. Funeral arrangements were made by H.B. Humiston Funeral Home in Kerhonkson, 845-626-3331. To send a personal condolence to Margaret’s family please visit humis tonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 19, 2019