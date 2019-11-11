|
HURLEY- Margaret M. Mayone, of Sheryl Street, Hurley, died at her home Sunday, Nov. 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and in the care of Hospice. She was 95 years of age.Born in Kingston, June 20,1924, a daughter of the late James and Jane (Conlin) McSpirit.Mrs. Mayone was employed in the local garment industry and was also a mother and homemaker. She was a woman of compassion with a great sense of humor, proud of her Irish Heritage, an avid reader and adept at sewing and a fantastic cook. Surviving are her children, John Duffner and his wife Patricia of Buffalo, Annette Mayone - Briggs and her husband Robert of Tillson, Alfred M. Mayone, Jr., and his wife Laura of Hurley, and her brother, Raymond McSpirit of Kingston. Three grandchildren, Mairead Briggs, Robert Briggs II, and Adam Briggs and many nieces and nephews also survive.Her husband, Alfred M. Mayone, Sr., died in 1990. Her siblings, James, John, Edward, Eugene, and Rose McSpirit also predeceased her. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. A Liturgy of the Word will be held at 7 p.m. A procession will form Thursday at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. and proceed to the Hurley Cemetery for burial. http://www.lastingmemories.com/margaret-m-mayone
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 12, 2019