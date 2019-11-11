Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Mayone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Mayone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret M. Mayone Obituary
HURLEY- Margaret M. Mayone, of Sheryl Street, Hurley, died at her home Sunday, Nov. 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and in the care of Hospice. She was 95 years of age.Born in Kingston, June 20,1924, a daughter of the late James and Jane (Conlin) McSpirit.Mrs. Mayone was employed in the local garment industry and was also a mother and homemaker. She was a woman of compassion with a great sense of humor, proud of her Irish Heritage, an avid reader and adept at sewing and a fantastic cook. Surviving are her children, John Duffner and his wife Patricia of Buffalo, Annette Mayone - Briggs and her husband Robert of Tillson, Alfred M. Mayone, Jr., and his wife Laura of Hurley, and her brother, Raymond McSpirit of Kingston. Three grandchildren, Mairead Briggs, Robert Briggs II, and Adam Briggs and many nieces and nephews also survive.Her husband, Alfred M. Mayone, Sr., died in 1990. Her siblings, James, John, Edward, Eugene, and Rose McSpirit also predeceased her. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. A Liturgy of the Word will be held at 7 p.m. A procession will form Thursday at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. and proceed to the Hurley Cemetery for burial. http://www.lastingmemories.com/margaret-m-mayone
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -