Margaret Marie “Peggy” Brooks KINGSTON- Margaret Marie “Peggy” Brooks, 92, died on April 8, 2019, at home in Kingston. Better known to her friends as Peggy, she was born May 5, 1926 in Key West, Fla. Peggy was the daughter of the late Harry and Marie Mossman Steeger. Peggy was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1943, where she lettered as a cheerleader. As a member of the Drama club, she had leading roles in the Junior and Senior plays. At the age of 15 she was a plane spotter during World War II, working from the tower at City Hall. Immediately upon graduation, she successfully completed courses at the General Electric School of X-Ray and served as an X-Ray Technician at the former Golden Hill Sanatorium for two years. Later, Peggy became the confidential secretary for Dr. Norman Vincent Peale. Following the adoption of their two children, Peggy and her husband Ted, owned and operated the Brooks Real Estate Agency serving the community as realtors for 27 years. Peggy was an avid reader, she enjoyed roller and ice skating, fine needle work, camping and canoeing in the glorious Catskill and Adirondack Mountains as well as taking many cruises with her husband. She loved baking apple pies with the fruit from her own orchard. Peggy was very active in her favorite organizations, serving as chaplain in the order of the Eastern Star in Jefferson, N.Y. A treasurer and life member of the ladies auxiliary VFW #2036, Kingston, N.Y., she held every office and served two terms as president for both the Esopus Senior Club and the Kingston AARP, Chapter #2039. Thus, ending a lifetime of 92 years of joyous love and happiness. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Theodore “Ted” Brooks, and her brother, Ronald F. Steeger. Survivors include her daughter, Laurie Eigo, and her husband, John; her son, Stanley Jay Brooks; grandchildren, Danielle Jones and Anthony Eigo; great grandchildren, Brady Eigo and Octaviel Jones; her brother, Edward H. Steeger; and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Avenue, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. Inurnment will take place on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Montrepose Cemetery. Donations may be made in her name to the ARC of Ulster, 471 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Online condolences may be left for the family of Peggy by visiting www.simpsongaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 10, 2019