KINGSTON- Margaret Mary White, 94, of Cedar St., Kingston, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Saugerties, N.Y., on June 28, 1926; a daughter of the late Joseph and Veronica (Hoban) Dunn. Margaret was employed seamstress at various outlets in Kingston. She is survived at home by one son, John White. Friends will be received at the Gilpatric-VanVliet funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A graveside service and burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Visit Margaret's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/margaret-mary-white