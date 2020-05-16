LAKE KARINE- Margaret (Marge) Miggins, 85, of Lake Katrine (formerly of Van Keuren Highway, Town of Ulster), passed away in the comforting presence of her children and daughter-in-law on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Ten Broeck Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing in Lake Katrine. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 3, 1934; the only daughter of the late Jack and Margaret (Moran) McManamon, who were both Irish immigrants. Marge was the youngest of eight children and was predeceased by her seven older brothers. After graduating from high school, Margaret was employed in the banking industry on Wall Street in lower Manhattan. Throughout her life, she spoke fondly of her Brooklyn days and the special times she enjoyed exploring Coney Island. In 1955, at the tender age of 20, she escaped the watchful eyes of her overly protective parents and brothers and ventured upstate to Kingston for a weekend getaway to visit relatives. It was here, at a dance at the former Elmer’s Inn in the nearby of hamlet of Ruby, where she met the love of her life; a strapping, good-looking local Irish lad from Kingston named William F. Miggins. After a brief long-distance courtship, the lovestruck couple were married at St. Teresa of Avila Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn on Sept. 22, 1956. The newlywed couple settled in the Kingston area, had four children, and would spend 62 beautiful years together in wedded bliss. Margaret was an extremely dedicated homemaker to her husband and their two sons and two daughters; holding down the equivalent of four full-time jobs. She was well known as a fantastic cook and avid baker who was famous for her delicious sour cream coffee cake, cheese cake, bundt cake, and shrimp molds. She supplied these highly desired treats for the many annual fundraisers held by her husbands favorite organization, The Ruby Rod & Gun Club, for over two decades. For many years, she was an avid bowler who participated in numerous area bowling leagues. She also enjoyed attending ceramic classes, traveling to numerous nearby craft fairs and purchasing as many Avon products that she could possibly afford. A risk taker, Marge thoroughly enjoyed trying her luck in various casinos and her luck was usually second to none. She religiously followed the New York State three-digit lottery numbers and fanatically rooted on her favorite numbers of 4-7-9. Marge was extremely proud of her Irish heritage. Her mashed potatoes and her annual family corned beef and cabbage dinners became the stuff of legend. She had a lifetime of memories of her precious trips to the west coast of the Emerald Isle to visit long-lost relatives in her ancestral homeland in Westport, County Mayo. Closer to home, Marge and her husband Bill (Red Eye) were dedicated wearers of the green and were regulars at the annual Kingston St. Paddy’s Day parade and the Memorial Day weekend East Durham Irish Festival. The devout Irish couple also enjoyed their many excursions to the former The Pines resort in South Fallsburg and cherished their many trips to see their favorite Irish bands at Gavin’s Irish Country Inn in East Durham with their good friends, Bill and Candy Sutton. Margaret also had an amazing singing voice and her grandchildren took great pleasure in hearing her sing “The Irish Soldier Boy”. One of her favorite Irish crooners was the late Glen Curtin, who was a personal friend, and a few of her personal favorite songs were “Danny Boy”, “Fields of Athenry” and “The Wind Beneath My Wings.” When it came to sports, Marge was an avid baseball fan who rooted on her New York Mets through thick and thin. No one dared make a sound when her favorite player, the late Gary Carter, stepped to the plate. Marge also enjoyed a good Friday night dinner and a cold one at her and her husbands favorite watering hole---Zenon’s. She and her husband were also very dedicated fans of that tavern’s softball team and she loyally cheered on her two sons during their team’s 40-year tenure in The Town of Ulster Softball League. Marge also served the local community by devoting over 25 years of dedicated service to The Town of Ulster Board of Elections. Margaret loved spending time with friends and family and was more than willing to help anyone in need. She was certainly a very loyal, loving, and caring mother. Quite simply, her family was her life. But Marge’s number one love was, without a doubt, her love for children; her own and everyone else’s. She dedicated her life to improving countless numbers of local children’s lives. After a stint as a child care provider at the former Sunset Park Day Nursery, she joined the staff of the Chambers Elementary School where she served as a lunch monitor for over twenty years. The children throughout the years there affectionately referred to her as “Mrs. Miggins.” She also supervised numerous local children in her own home for many years and her own grandchildren to this day swear that she gave “the best hugs ever.” Marge lived a full life. A good life. And everyone who knew her is now a better person because of it. The following poem very accurately describes her life: A POEM FOR MOM Mother, you were just a girl, So many years ago, You had your loves and had your dreams, You watched us come and go. You watched us make the same mistakes, That you had made before, But that just made you hold us tight, And love us all the more. Rest In Peace Mom, Margaret, Marge, Aunt Marge, Nan and Mrs. Miggins. We love you! Margaret is survived by her three children: sons, William, Jr. (Laurie) Miggins, John Miggins, and a daughter, Margie (Margaret) Miggins, all of Kingston; and a brother-in-law, Robert J. Miggins, of the Town of Kingston. Mrs. Miggins also leaves behind four loving grandchildren;:Amy (Bill) Witts, of Tewksbury, Mass., Denee (Rick) McGrath, of Lake Katrine, and Angelina Pugliese and Ryan Muller, both of Kingston. She was predeceased by her husband, William F. Miggins, Sr., who passed away on Nov. 27, 2018; a daughter, Maureen Ann Miggins, who passed away on May 5, 2007; and her seven older McManamon brothers: (John, Patrick, Donald, Thomas, Jimmy, Billy and Bobby). The family would like to give special thanks to our cousin, Debra (McManamon) Swarthout (Marge’s niece), for providing dedicated and loving preventative care to our mother during the second half of her life. The family also wishes to thank the dedicated staff of the Ten Broeck Center For Rehabilitation & Nursing (Brookview unit, formerly Brink) for the professional and loving care they provided to our mother during the past three and a half years. Their dedicated staff is certainly second to none. In the interest of public safety and the mandates issued by the Governor of New York State, Margaret’s visitation and funeral service will unfortunately be held privately. Marge will be laid to rest next to her husband Bill in a private ceremony at the Mount Marion Cemetery. Funeral services are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.jvleahyfh.com In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Marge’s memory be sent to The Alzheimer’s Association, 2649 South Rd #101, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601 (online to: alz.org/hudsonvalley)
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 16 to May 17, 2020.