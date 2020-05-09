Margot H. Oð †›rien
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margot's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KERHONKSON- Margot H. O’Brien of Kerhonkson, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Health Alliance Hospital. She was 80 years old. Margot was born on Sept. 1, 1939 in Staten Island, N.Y.; she was the daughter of the late Joseph H. and Helene K. (Huber) Dannecker and the widow of Thomas D. O’Brien.Margot graduated from St. Joseph’s Hill Academy in Staten Island in 1957. Following her High School graduation Margot worked for JP Morgan until 1962 when she married Thomas D. O’Brien. While living in Staten Island Margot attended St. Christopher’s Roman Catholic Church. In 1999 Margot and her husband retired to their summer home in Kerhonkson. Margot enjoyed traveling with her family, arts and crafts such as needle point, ceramics, and painting. Surviving are her son, Thomas J. O’Brien of Kerhonkson and her daughter, Margot K. Higgins of Staten Island, and her grandchildren, Clare and Julie Higgins. A memorial service with ashes burial in Palentown Cemetery will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the guidance of Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. 845-626-3331. To send a personal condolence to Margot’s family please visit humistonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/margot-h-obrien

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Burial
Palentown Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
(845) 626-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved