Marguerite Limansky Reisterstown, MD.- On April 9, 2019, Marguerite Limansky (nee Mollott); beloved wife of the late Igor Limansky, Frank Baker, and Morton Zucker; beloved mother of the late Rose Zucker Schempp and Alan Zucker; devoted step mother of Jason (Cathy) Limansky, Nicholas (Gale) Limansky and Laura (Jim) O’Leary; adored daughter of the late Jeannette and Alick Mollott; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Henry) Thompson, Patrick, Ryan, Erin, Michael, and Anna O’Leary; and cherished great-grandmother of Selah Thompson. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Montrepose Cemetery - Kingston, N.Y., on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Marian House, 949 Gorsuch Avenue, Office of Advancement, Baltimore, Md., 21218. sollevinson.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 14, 2019