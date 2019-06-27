|
Maria G. Ioia KINGSTON- Maria G. Ioia, 93, of Lake Katrine died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Ten Broeck Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Lake Katrine. Born Jan. 21, 1926 in New York she was a daughter of the late Ignaccio and Maria (DeStefano) Milazzo. Maria was employed at Public School 163 in Brooklyn as the supply supervisor. Surviving are her sons, John V. Ioia and his wife Barbara, and Vincent J. Ioia and his wife Joan; her siblings, Anna Capizzio and her husband John, Grace Maggio and her husband Bernard, Frances Cammarata and her husband Frank; her grandchildren, John S. Ioia, Samantha M. DeLuzzio and her husband Matthew; and her great-grandchildren, Zachary John DeLuzzio and Isabel Grace DeLuzzio. Many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews also survive. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. A funeral procession will form Monday 9 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph’s Church. Burial in Saint Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, N.Y.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 28, 2019