LAKE KATRINE- Maria Jesus Falconi Colman, 69, of Parish Lane, Lake Katrine, N.Y., passed away while in the comforting presence of her family, on Sunday morning, Oct. 20, 2019, at Westchester Medical Center.Maria was born in Trujillo, Peru, on Aug. 4, 1950; a daughter of the late Fidel Falconi Galvez and Amanda Colman Carrion.She is survived by one daughter, Ysabel Barreto, and her husband Rogger Guttierrez, and four grandchildren, Claudia Gutierrez, Anggela (Justin) Good, Rogger (Marjorie) Gutierrez and Andre Gutierrez, all of Lake Katrine.The family will receive family and friends at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, on Thursday, (today) Oct. 24, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m.The procession will form 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the funeral home, thence to St. Mary's Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Montrepsoe Cemetery, Kingston.Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Maria's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/maria-jesus-falconi-colman
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 24, 2019