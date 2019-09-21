|
SAUGERTIES-Maria L. Mahon, 97, of Blue Mtn Rd. died Thursday, Sept.19, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. Born April 10, 1922 in Vico Equense, Italy the daughter of the late Salvatore and Teresa Starace.Predeceased by her husband, Matthew in 1993 and a grandchild, Kelly Mahon, survivors include two sons: Matthew (Maryann) Mahon of Fords, N.J. and William Mahon of Saugerties; two daughters: Marie (Tom) Tynan of Saugerties and Diane Limongelli of Linden, N.J.; four grandchildren: Erica and Stacey Lackemann, Tara Mahon and Melissa Stier. A great-grandson: Jared Stier. A brother, Mario Starace. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Her Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Teresa of Avila Cemetery in Summit, N.J. Friends will be received Tuesday 7 to 9 p.m. at Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties.Family suggests donations in her memory be made to or .Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Maria’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/maria-l-mahon
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 22, 2019