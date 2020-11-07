RHINEBECK- Marian (Brace) Haskin, 96, formerly of Mayville, N.Y., passed away on Oct. 9, 2020. Born in Mayville, N.Y., on March 26, 1924; she was the daughter if William Dexter Smith Brace and Mildred Euphemia Taylor. She held several jobs at Mayville Central School and retired as a beloved Reading Teacher in 1992. A long time active member of St. Pauls’s Episcopal church, she spent many years working at the Thrift Shop and Food Pantry. Marian was an avid reader, knitter and baker, best known for her mashed potato donuts and chocolate chip cookies. She is survived by her children, William (Polly) of Kangaroo Valley, Australia, Richard of Kingston, N.Y., Cynthia of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., James (Amy) and grandson Harrison of Red Hook, N.Y., and many nieces, nephews, and their families. Marian was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Gerald Smith Haskin, in April of this year. She was also preceded in death by her eldest son Thomas (Deena) in July 2011 and by her siblings Florence Button, Josephine Miller, Richard Brace, Robert Brace, and Frederick Brace. Memorial donations can be sent to the: Mayville Library , 92 S. Erie St., Mayville, N.Y., 14757 or Paypal: mayvillelibrary@gmail.com A joint memorial service will be held for Marian and Gerald in Mayville, N.Y., at a future date. To send an online condolence, please visit www.dapsonchestney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marian-haskin