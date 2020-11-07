1/1
Marian Haskin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RHINEBECK- Marian (Brace) Haskin, 96, formerly of Mayville, N.Y., passed away on Oct. 9, 2020. Born in Mayville, N.Y., on March 26, 1924; she was the daughter if William Dexter Smith Brace and Mildred Euphemia Taylor. She held several jobs at Mayville Central School and retired as a beloved Reading Teacher in 1992. A long time active member of St. Pauls’s Episcopal church, she spent many years working at the Thrift Shop and Food Pantry. Marian was an avid reader, knitter and baker, best known for her mashed potato donuts and chocolate chip cookies. She is survived by her children, William (Polly) of Kangaroo Valley, Australia, Richard of Kingston, N.Y., Cynthia of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., James (Amy) and grandson Harrison of Red Hook, N.Y., and many nieces, nephews, and their families. Marian was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Gerald Smith Haskin, in April of this year. She was also preceded in death by her eldest son Thomas (Deena) in July 2011 and by her siblings Florence Button, Josephine Miller, Richard Brace, Robert Brace, and Frederick Brace. Memorial donations can be sent to the: Mayville Library , 92 S. Erie St., Mayville, N.Y., 14757 or Paypal: mayvillelibrary@gmail.com A joint memorial service will be held for Marian and Gerald in Mayville, N.Y., at a future date. To send an online condolence, please visit www.dapsonchestney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marian-haskin

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-6000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved