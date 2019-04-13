|
Marian P. Hines (Pat) KINGSTON-Of Fairview Avenue, formerly of Henry Street, died at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway campus on Saturday April 13,2019. she was 85. Born in Salisbury Maryland, April 29 1933 she is a daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Dorman)Hayman. Marian took pride in raising her Twin children, and enjoying her grandchildren. She was the care giver for all the nieces and nephews. “Aunt Pat’s house was the place to go” She was a long time parishioner of Saint Joseph’s Church. She is the devoted wife of John Hines. Surviving in addition to her husband are her twin children Dave Hines and Lisa Shultis. Grandchildren; Jessica and Ashley Shultis. Her siblings Mary Jacqueline (Jackie) Mahoney, William Hayman,Deborah Davis, Richard J. Hayman, and Michael Hayman, and many nieces and nephews, and cousins. Her sister Shirley Perpeptua and her son-in-law Chris Shultis pre-deceased her. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, NY www.jvleahyfh.com A funeral procession will form at the funeral home Tuesday and proceed to Saint Joseph’s Church for The Mass of Christian Burial. Please check with funeral home website or call 845-331-3272 for time of Mass. Burial will follow in Saint Mary’s cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 14, 2019