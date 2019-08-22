Home

Marian P. Schimmel


1936 - 2019
Marian P. Schimmel Obituary
Marian P. Schimmel SAUGERTIES- Marian P. Schimmel, 82, of The Birches, died on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Margaretville, N.Y., on Dec. 31, 1936 to the late Johannes and Christina Mattino Petersen. She wore many hats including wife, mother, and grandmother; as well as having many different occupations. Her jobs included telephone operator, lab technician, secretary, and for many years was Assistant Director at the Fairview Library in Margaretville. She loved politics and was always up for an educated discussion. After she lost her husband she formed a local chapter of RID (Remove Intoxicated Drivers) and attended panels speaking out for victims and their families as well as court watching and monitoring. As a member of Town of Middletown Board she implemented positive changes and helped to hold down the fort during the major flood of 1996. She was also a member of the New Kingston Valley Grange. Marian’s biggest joy was her family. She also loved reading, politics, gardening, playing and watching golf, and spending quality time with friends. Survivors include her daughters, Erika Liebel and husband Dan of El Paso, Kris Anne Eignor and partner Howard of Saugerties, and Karen Pfeuti of Lakeland, Fla.; brother, Sorens Petersen of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; three step-granddaughters and five step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, William Schimmel, and her parents, along with several uncles, aunts, and cousins. At her request Marian was cremated with no service at this time. There will be a “Celebration of life” at a later date. Her final arrangements are under the care of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Saugerties. In lieu of flowers or donations please take a moment to be kind to someone. Make eye contact, smile, or open a door for someone. Remember whether a person is 1 or 91 an act of kindness can change a persons life. Friends may offer condolences on her Memorial Page at SeamonWilseyFu neralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 25, 2019
