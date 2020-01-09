|
|
KINGSTON- Marie A. Green, 91, of W. Union Street, Kingston, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the home of her son in Homestead, Fla.Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. Friends will be received at the funeral home Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. A procession will form at the funeral home Monday at 9 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Esopus, N.Y., at 10 a.m. Burial, St Mary's Cemetery. Marie’s full memorial biography can be viewed on our website, www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marie-a-green
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 10, 2020