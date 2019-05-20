|
|
Marie Anne Iannotti LAKE KATRINE- Marie Anne Iannotti, 62, of Neighborhood Road, Lake Katrine, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, May 18, 2019, in the company of her family. She was born on March 29, 1957 in Providence, R.I. she was the daughter of Edith Marie (Landi) and Joseph Dominic Iannotti, both predeceased. Among the founding members of the Town of Ulster’s first Brownie Troop, Marie was a graduate of Kingston High School and the State University College at Oneonta. An avid runner, and a congregant of Saint Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Kingston, she was also a wonderful cook and baker. She turned her passion for gardening into a nearly four-decade long profession as master gardener and horticultural educator, speaking at conferences before university audiences across the United States, appearing NPR, Martha Stewart Radio, and HGTV, contributing to numerous journals, magazines, and newspapers, including Organic Gardening and lecturing through the Cornell Cooperative Extension Program. She served as the gardening expert at About.com for over a decade, edited The Mid-Hudson Gardener’s Guide, and was the former owner of Yore Vegetables, an heirloom seedling nursery. A prolific writer, gifted with both clarity of expression and humor, as well as being a talented photographer, she was the author of several books including Vegetable Gardening in the Northeast, The Beginner’s Guide to Growing Heirloom Vegetables, Grow Great New York Vegetables, and Grow Great Pennsylvania Vegetables. She is survived by her husband, Michael Juzwak of Lake Katrine; her brother, John Iannotti of the Town of Ulster; her aunts, Carmella Kuball of Utah and Dorothy Lambert of Rhode Island; and numerous cousins across the United States, England, and France. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston. The family will receive their friends on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church on Thursday at 10 a.m. The procession will form at the funeral home at 9 a.m. For those who wish, contributions in Marie’s memory may be made to , 95 Schwenk Drive, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. A tribute for Marie may be found at www.Key serFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 21, 2019