Marie Elizabeth (Pugliese) “Happy” Miller EAST KINGSTON- Marie Elizabeth (Pugliese) “Happy” Miller, 89, of Silvertone Lane, East Kingston died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Ten Broeck Center. She was born in East Kingston, N.Y., on Aug. 18, 1929; a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Mele) Pugliese. She was raised in East Kingston, lived in Poughkeepsie for 16 years, then returned to East Kingston. Marie was employed with Jacobson’s Shirt Factory, as an assembler for IBM Kingston, and then as a cable winder for J. L. Petz in Poughkeepsie. A longtime parishioner of St. Colman’s Church and a member of AARP, Marie was very fond of her family and enjoyed reading romantic novels, gardening, painting and anything she could accomplish. Marie is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Miller of Port Ewen; one stepson, Glenn Miller; very dear friend Barbara Jean and Joe Tiano, and Darlene and Nancy from U.C. Office for the Aging. Many nieces and nephews also survive. She is predeceased by six brothers, Russell, Frank, Michael, Anthony, Charles, and John Pugliese; three sisters, Josephine Tiano, Irma Bolson, and Margaret Panessa; and dear friend, Jack DeWitt. The Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, is entrusted with the care and funeral arrangements for Marie. In following Marie’s preplanned wishes, there are no calling hours or procession to church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at St. Colman’s Church, East Kingston. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Marie’s memory to: ASPCA, 35 Wiedy Rd, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Send an expression of condolence by visiting Marie’s Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 28, 2019