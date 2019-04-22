|
|
Marie A. Flynn KINGSTON-Marie A. Flynn, 97, a lifelong resident of Kingston died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born Oct. 26, 1921 in Kingston she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Hoffman) Mayer. Marie was a graduate of Kingston High School Class of 1939. She then attended and graduated from Spencer’s Business School. Marie was employed as secretary for Pardee Insurance Agency from 1959 to 1986. After her retirement she was employed by the Kingston School District as a substitute secretary and also secretary in the district census office. She was a volunteer reading instructor at the Meagher School, a pastoral care volunteer at the Kingston Hospital. She lead a simple active life, she enjoyed being with her family and friends, knitting, crocheting, and playing cards. She is survived by her daughters Sharon A. Van Bramer and her husband Vincent and Patricia M. Flynn. Her grandchildren Robert G. Henry, Shane Duffy, Cara Duffy, Kathryn Van Bramer and Caitlin Marinaccio; as well as five great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild. Marie is predeceased by her husband Gerard Flynn, a daughter Mary K. Flynn, and her siblings John C. Mayer, Anne Zoda and Helen McGowan. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc. 27 Smith Avenue www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at Saint Peter’s Church Kingston. Burial will follow at Saint Mary’s Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to Rosemary D. Gruner Memorial Cancer Fund; 105 Mary’s Avenue Kingston N.Y. 12401.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 23, 2019