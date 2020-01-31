Home

Marie G. Alio Obituary
TILLSON- Marie G. Alio, 84, of Tillson died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Health Alliance Hospital, Broadway Campus, in Kingston. She was born Oct. 16, 1932 in Palermo, Sicily, Italy a daughter of the late Frank and Rose DiFalco Leto. A long time resident of Tillson, Marie had been employed by the New Paltz Central School District as a clerk to the Board of Education until her retirement. She loved to garden, knit, and spend time with her family. Marie was very active in the Republican Party and she served on the Republican Committee in the Town of Rosendale. She also worked as a poll watcher for many years. She married Peter Alio on Oct. 27, 1956, and was married 34 years until his passing July 14, 1990. Marie is survived by her children, Deborah Warren (Michael) of High Falls, Lisa Jenks (the late Dean Tyler Jenks) of Chattanooga, Tenn., and James Alio of Carlsbad, Calif., and a brother, Frank Leto of Las Vegas, Nev. Also survived by four grandchildren, Misha Warren, Dean Tyler Jenks, III, Brittany Metzler, and Chantel Warren, and three great-grandchildren, Kaylie Warren, Owen Jenks, and Roman Ramsey. Her funeral will be held 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, from the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Church in Rosendale. Rev. Edmund Burke will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Rosendale. Visitation for family and friends will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Memorial donations are requested to the , P.O. Box 7, East Syracuse, N.Y., 13057. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/marie-g-alio
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 1, 2020
