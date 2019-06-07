|
|
Marie Lent KINGSTON- Marie Lent, 81, an area resident for the past 40 years died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Golden Hill Nursing Home. She was born July 3, 1937 in Cork City, Ireland daughter of the late Jeremiah and Margaret Sullivan Sheehan. She immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 24 to begin her new adventure. She was a strong-willed individual, who always had time for a good cup of Irish tea. Surviving are her daughter, Lisa and her husband Rob Klein; a brother, Dennis; and two grandsons: Aidan and Sean. She was predeceased by her son Michael in 2013, and siblings Michael and Eleanor. A private gathering will take place at the Wiltwyck Cemetery Mausoleum. You may share a condolence with the family on Marie’s Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 9, 2019