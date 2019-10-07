|
|
TOWN OF ULSTER- Marie N. (Dudley) DeLuca, 96, of Warren St., Town of Ulster, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Northern Dutchess Hospital.She was born in Town of Olive, N.Y., on April 15, 1923; a daughter of the late Lucy (Miller) Dudley.A homemaker, she was employed by both NY Telephone and Kingston Hospital.She enjoyed being in her yard and gardening.Marie is survived by one daughter, Dawn E. DeLuca, of Kingston and nephews, nieces, and cousins.In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Emil R. DeLuca (1992), and a daughter, Marie Lynn DeLuca (2009)The family has entrusted the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, with the care and funeral arrangements for Marie.In following Marie's directives, the graveside service and interment was held privately at the family plot in Hurley Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Marie's memory to: , P.O. Box 510, Ranson, W.Va., 25438-4510.Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Marie's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marie-n-dudley-deluca
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 9, 2019