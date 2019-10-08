Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home - Ulster Park
339 Broadway
Ulster Park, NY 12487
(845) 338-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie DeLuca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie N. (Dudley) DeLuca


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie N. (Dudley) DeLuca Obituary
TOWN OF ULSTER- Marie N. (Dudley) DeLuca, 96, of Warren St., Town of Ulster, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Northern Dutchess Hospital.She was born in Town of Olive, N.Y., on April 15, 1923; a daughter of the late Lucy (Miller) Dudley.A homemaker, she was employed by both NY Telephone and Kingston Hospital.She enjoyed being in her yard and gardening.Marie is survived by one daughter, Dawn E. DeLuca, of Kingston and nephews, nieces, and cousins.In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Emil R. DeLuca (1992), and a daughter, Marie Lynn DeLuca (2009)The family has entrusted the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, with the care and funeral arrangements for Marie.In following Marie's directives, the graveside service and interment was held privately at the family plot in Hurley Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Marie's memory to: , P.O. Box 510, Ranson, W.Va., 25438-4510.Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Marie's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marie-n-dudley-deluca
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now