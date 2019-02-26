|
|
Marie Rose Anne Martine SAUGERTIES- Marie Rose Anne Martine, 86, died on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in the arms of her loving family. Born May 18, 1932 in Girardville, Pa., she was the daughter of George and Rose (Land) Jordan. She is predeceased by her husband, John Leonard Martine; her sister, Adrienne; and brother, Joseph Jordan. Marie is survived by her sisters, Margaret and Virginia; her four children, John (Lisa) Martine, Mary (Richard) Randazzo, Rosanne Braslow, and Susan (Beverly) MacGray; her grandchildren, John, James, and Katharine Martine, Daniel Randazzo, Justin Sellers, and Lindsay Contreras; and great-grandchildren, Isabella, John, Julian, Mia, Kayla, and Vivian. She also leaves behind cousins, nieces, and nephews who will miss our dear Marie. She is also survived by her beloved cat, Mickey. There was no more loving wife and mother, no better friend than Marie. She was an excellent cook, and had a beautiful singing voice. She kept a lovely garden. She read extensively, with a particular interest in history, biographies, and was knowledgeable on esoteric subjects. She enjoyed a good ghost story and imparted a life-long love of reading to her children. Most notably, Marie was an artist. Her hundreds of paintings and sketches shared over the decades with family and friends are her legacy. Her children and grandchildren never lacked craft supplies, and she encouraged and taught them to love their artistic side, too. After raising her family, Marie worked as a nursing assistant at Ferncliff Nursing Home for many years. All who knew her, remark on her kindness and compassion as a caregiver. Throughout her life, she was generous with her time and her resources. Whatever she had, she shared with those around her. To have had Marie in your life, was to be blessed. She will be laid to rest at the Saratoga National Cemetery with her husband, John. Anyone who wishes to honor Marie, please consider a donation to an animal rescue organization. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and LaFayette Sts. Saugerties. Expressions of condolences may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneral Home.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 3, 2019